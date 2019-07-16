WATCH | Death threats to Zuma and his children after state capture testimony

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the Zondo commission of inquiry that he received death threats on Monday evening after he gave testimony into state capture.

Zuma told the commission on Tuesday morning that his personal assistant received a call informing her that he would be murdered.

“My PA was called by a person she does not know. This person said you must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him and we will also kill his children as well as some people around him. She [the personal assistant] informed me this morning," he said.

“Also my senior council advocate Muzi Sikhakhane; this follows threats that have been made to him as well about a week or so ago. I am putting this on record because later, I’d like to come back to this because I have lost a child and I now know how it feels.”