WATCH | Death threats to Zuma and his children after state capture testimony
Former president Jacob Zuma has told the Zondo commission of inquiry that he received death threats on Monday evening after he gave testimony into state capture.
Zuma told the commission on Tuesday morning that his personal assistant received a call informing her that he would be murdered.
“My PA was called by a person she does not know. This person said you must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him and we will also kill his children as well as some people around him. She [the personal assistant] informed me this morning," he said.
“Also my senior council advocate Muzi Sikhakhane; this follows threats that have been made to him as well about a week or so ago. I am putting this on record because later, I’d like to come back to this because I have lost a child and I now know how it feels.”
On Monday, Zuma told the commission that there had been many attempts on his life which had failed. The most recent one was to be at a music concert in Durban, he said.
“Just recently there was a function in Durban where the maskandis wanted to fill the stadium. Some of those people planned to murder me inside the stadium. I know them. They planned to murder me. What saved my life is because I did not go there. This is an attempt on my life. There’s been people sent from outside the country to come and kill me but I have been patient, not saying a thing,” Zuma said.
“Perhaps it is important that before I die I tell the story. The plan to kill me in Durban was very detailed. It involved people who are suicidal bombers from outside. For me the matter is bigger than it meets the eye.”
Former president Jacob Zuma appeared at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg on July 15 2019. While supporters, and detractors, gathered outside the venue, Zuma touched on several interesting topics.
Zuma said the plan to kill him was part of the bigger plan to totally eliminate him from the country’s political space.
“The critical point is that the plan made years ago has been working and our enemy has recruited more than it was during the Struggle…It is some of them who influence that there should be this commission, to bury Zuma.”
“I want peace, I want harmony. That is why even those who have done things to me I don’t feel bitter about them."