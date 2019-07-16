Death threats, Themba Maseko & the Guptas - four telling Zuma quotes

Former president Jacob Zuma is continuing his testimony before the commission into state capture on Tuesday. He has so far claimed that his life and those of his family have been threatened, even as recently as Monday, after his first appearance before the commission.

He has also denied financing the New Age, a newspaper which was owned by the controversial Gupta family and being the brains behind the removal of Themba Maseko from the Government Communication Information System (GCIS).

Here's Zuma's testimony so far in four telling quotes:

Death threats

"Yesterday between 8pm-9pm, my PA was phoned by a person she does not know and this person said 'you must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him, and we are also going to kill his children as well as some people around him'. So she informed me this morning."