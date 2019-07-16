Accused in eight murders denied bail

A KwaZulu-Natal business man who is facing eight counts of murder has been denied bail again.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) yesterday welcomed the decision by the Mtubatuba regional court to deny Tholinhlanhla Ngwane bail for allegedly orchestrating a string of murders in Mpembeni village.

Ngwane, 36, appeared in court yesterday where prosecutor Micheal Mkhumbuzi argued that the accused should be denied bail on grounds that the crimes he is charged with were serious and that he was likely to torment witnesses.

He has attempted to get bail seven times but it was denied by the court. Ngwane faces eight murder charges, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful possession of firearms and possession of live ammunition.