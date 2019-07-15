WATCH | Andile Mgxitama barred from Zondo Commission

The Black First Land first party was denied access to the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday allegedly for wearing party regalia.

Members wanted to attend proceedings to support former president Jacob Zuma who is testifying at the inquiry.

BLF president Andile Mgxitama accused the commission of being an "attack against black people".

"Where is white corruption? They are only using this commission to settle political scores against those who believe in radical economic transformation, specifically black people," he said.