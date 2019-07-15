Mom humiliated by birth in car

A mother who gave birth inside a car in front of the clinic gate because the health centre was closed says she is ashamed to walk in public after the incident.

Lebogang Makgetla, 29 from Ngwaabe village in Sekhukhune in Limpopo was helped by her parents and a community leader to deliver a baby boy at 3am on Friday after she found the clinic closed.

The incident happened two weeks after the community had been promised by the provincial department of health that the clinic would be open 24 hours a day.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Makgetla said she was ashamed to walk in public because the incident has become a village talk. "What happened to me it's a shame, I'm not surprised people talk a lot of things about it. It had never happened in the area that a mother delivers in a car," she said.

Makgetla said the health department must take drastic steps against those who failed to execute their duties.

"The department must act to stop this kind of incident from happening again by firing people. When we go to the clinic we expect to get help not be traumatised."

The mother said when she felt that the baby was due, she woke her parents up.

"My father didn't waste time; he immediately started the engine of his vehicle and we drove together with my mother.

"When we arrived at the clinic we found the gate closed and my parents started screaming for security's attention.

"After a while the security guard came and told us the clinic is not operating at night. My father called a community leader who came and called an ambulance."