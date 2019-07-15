EFF bid to block Gordhan's speech 'one of the lowest points in our democracy': Madonsela
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has slammed the EFF's attempt to block public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's speech.
Last week, the EFF temporarily halted Gordhan’s budget speech in parliament.
The minister, however, was not moved.
"Intimidation of this kind, let me say very clearly and categorically, is not going to intimidate me and stop us from fighting the good fight," he said.
The MPs were then ejected from parliament and Gordhan delivered his speech.
Following the incident, Malema said the disruptions would continue, adding that he would be leading the group.
"Let’s tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in parliament, we will repeat what we did before and I will unashamedly be leading the 44 battalion from the front," he said.
Taking to social media, Madonsela viewed the incident as "one of the lowest points in our democracy".
Defending this if you must. This is one of the lowest points in our democracy. The constitution opened a portal to a new struggle for greater frontiers of freedom. ➡️Is it? https://t.co/0TVUA4eU1l— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 13, 2019
The EFF argued that Gordhan should not be allowed to deliver his speech, saying he was a "constitutional delinquent" following a report on him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Politicians, including the ANC’s Bheki Hadebe, the NFP’s Shaik Emam, the IFP’s Narend Singh and the ACDP’s Steve Swart, criticised the EFF's behaviour.
