EFF bid to block Gordhan's speech 'one of the lowest points in our democracy': Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has slammed the EFF's attempt to block public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's speech.

Last week, the EFF temporarily halted Gordhan’s budget speech in parliament.

The minister, however, was not moved.

"Intimidation of this kind, let me say very clearly and categorically, is not going to intimidate me and stop us from fighting the good fight," he said.

The MPs were then ejected from parliament and Gordhan delivered his speech.