Desperate for next fix, heroin-based 'nyaope' grips SA

After helping an elderly woman load her bags into a mini-bus taxi at a busy intersection in Soweto, a scrawny and strung-out young man is rewarded with a few coins for his efforts.

High on nyaope, a street drug whose main ingredient is heroin, he is determined to make 30 rand ($2) within the next two hours before withdrawal symptoms start to creep in.

"It has been 11 years straight up, just smoking non-stop," he told AFP as he drew on a cigarette (tobacco) with his trembling hands.

"The thing that made me start smoking nyaope was stress, I had too much stress in my life. So I ended up relying on nyaope to calm me down," said the frail and distant-eyed 28-year-old.

Heroin has been wreaking havoc in South Africa's cities and rural areas since the early 2000s, according to a recent report by ENACT, an EU-funded project against cross-border organised crime.

Highly addictive, the nyaope cocktail is made of heroin cut with methamphetamine, codeine and other substances reputedly ranging from anti-retroviral drugs to even powder from flat-screen televisions.

Smoked in a rolled joint laced with marijuana, or else liquidised and injected, it often leaves users with zombie-like sleepiness.

"That is why you find guys at street corners always sleeping. From the moment when you get the fix, you forget all the problems," said the nyaope user in Soweto, a township on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

The drug is known as "unga" in the Western Cape, "spices" or "whoonga" in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, and "nyaope" in Gauteng, the province that is home to both Johannesburg and Pretoria.

'Underpinning criminal economy'

The ENACT report, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Heroin's Stealthy Takeover of South Africa", estimates there are more than 100,000 regular heroin users in South Africa and a trafficking market generating about 3.6 billion rand ($260 million) in annual revenue.

"Heroin is a key commodity underpinning the criminal economy in South Africa, and has facilitated the expansion of the criminal economy," report author Simone Haysom said.

"The drug trade has had the most destructive effect in poor communities," she added.