S.A mulls revoking extradition of ex-Mozambique minister

South Africa's new justice minister plans to apply to overturn his predecessor's decision to send an arrested former Mozambican finance minister back home, according to documents seen Saturday.

Manuel Chang has been held in South Africa since December at the request of US authorities over alleged involvement in $2 billion (R28 billion) of fraudulent loans to Mozambique state firms.

In May, South Africa said it would send Chang back to Mozambique, which had requested his extradition, rather than agree to a competing US extradition claim.

But Ronald Lamola, who was appointed justice minister in May, moved to reverse the decision, which he described in court papers as "irrational, and inconsistent with the constitution."