South Africa

Increase in eFiling uptake in first two weeks of tax season

By SowetanLIVE - 13 July 2019 - 15:09
There was an increase in the uptake of eFiling in the first two weeks of the 2019 tax season, Sars says.
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) experienced a 5% increase in the uptake of eFiling in the first two weeks of the 2019 tax season.

Sars said that as of Friday July 12, it had received over 456,000 personal income tax submissions via eFiling compared to last year and over 36,600 submissions via the Sars MobiApp.

“Sars has put in place wi-fi at its branches to convert taxpayers to these two revamped digital channels, eFiling and the Sars MobiApp, in an effort to further improve the uptake of these two digital channels,” it said.

Sars reminded taxpayers that submissions at Sars branches would be accepted between August 1 and October 31, while eFilers and MobiApp users had until December 4. 

“Sars is aware that some taxpayers are experiencing challenges with the payment of refunds, and the inspection, verification or audit processes. Sars apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the revenue service added. 

SARS makes filing tax returns child’s play

Filing your tax return this coming filing season is going to be as easy as doing cellphone banking, the South African Revenue Service promises. In ...
Business
1 month ago

Tax return threshold lifted to R500,000

The previous threshold covered those earning less than R350,000 a year, meaning they did not have to file returns.
Business
1 month ago

Take charge and beat the tax deadline

The deadline for filing tax returns on October 31 is fast approaching. If you don't know what to do about it, this is not the time to stick your head ...
Business
8 months ago

