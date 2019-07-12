South Africa

R1m worth of heroin intercepted at Cape Town airport

By Nico Gous - 12 July 2019 - 11:59
Cape Town customs officials confiscated about R1m worth of heroin at the Cape Town International Airport earlier this week and arrested the alleged drug dealer.

“This week’s incident happened when Sars [SA Revenue Service] customs detector dogs uncovered a powdery substance that turned out to be 3.254kg of heroin.

“The heroin was neatly concealed in three packages inside the suspect’s leather briefcase‚” Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said in a statement on Friday.

The alleged drug dealer was on his way to Europe.

