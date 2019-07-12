Ex-husband of famous stripper Glenda Kemp beaten to death in Joburg home

The ex-husband of former famous stripper Glenda Kemp was beaten to death with a hammer in his Johannesburg home two weeks ago.

Kemp, 70, told SowetanLIVE on Friday afternoon that Karl Koczwara, 79, was murdered on Friday, June 28 after returning to his home in Sydenham from the gym.

“He had good security. We could see that he went into the house and turned off the alarm, walked through the living room and hung up his jacket. Then he must have walked back to the foyer and that’s where it happened. He was beaten to death with a hammer and it looks like they used a screwdriver too. It was terrible,” Kemp said.

“We don’t understand. It’s as if someone might have climbed over the wall and waited for him … Everyone is guessing. No one knows what happened.”