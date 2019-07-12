Court sets aside PAC president's decision to dissolve party structures

The high court in Pretoria on Friday set aside the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president Narius Moloto’s decision last month to dissolve the party’s structures.

On June 10, Moloto unilaterally issued a decree to dissolve the national, provincial and regional executive committee.

He relied on a clause in the PAC’s constitution which states that the president has “emergency” powers to suspend the entire constitution of the PAC.

The reason Moloto gave for invoking the clause was to ensure that the national congress of the party was properly convened.

Moloto also removed all members of the national executive committee (NEC) who had been elected and appointed his own office bearers.

Moloto also decreed that the party’s national conference, which was to take place from August 29 to 31 in Bloemfontein would now take place on August 24 in Marble Hall, Limpopo.