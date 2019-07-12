South Africa

50 injured in gas explosion near Midrand

By Nico Gous - 12 July 2019 - 10:33
There has been an explosion at a Midrand business premises.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

About 50 people were injured after a chemical gas explosion at a business premises in Olifantsfontein near Midrand on Friday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene in Industry Street at 7.10am to “find numerous people scattered on the outskirts of the premises”.

“On closer inspection‚ medics found that the business had already been evacuated … Assessments showed that approximately 50 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately‚ no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.”

Some patients were hospitalised.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known‚” Meiring said.

- TMG Digital

