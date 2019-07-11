ANC confirms Motlanthe has declined to lead Magashule probe

ANC on Thursday confirmed that former president Kgalema Motlanthe has declined to lead an investigation team probing whether its secretary-general Ace Magashule or any other party member was complicit in the establishment of the smaller break-away political parties ahead of the May national elections.

Sowetan reported that the investigation, initially scheduled to be completed in the next 30 days, came to halt after Motlanthe declined to lead the team.

According to insiders, Motlanthe is said to have declined after the ANC publicly announced him and his team last month before consulting them.

“The ANC confirms that indeed Cde Motlanthe who is also former president of the Republic of South Africa declined,” the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said.