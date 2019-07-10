South Africa

Three men seriously wounded after ambush at Durban house

By Staff Reporter - 10 July 2019 - 10:03
Three men were seriously wounded after being ambushed in a Durban house
Image: 123rf/dimjul

Three men were attacked in their home by an unknown number of gunmen off Inanda Road in Siyanda‚ Durban‚ on Tuesday evening.

Paramedics were alerted just after 6:30pm‚ said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst. The injured men had already been rushed to a local clinic by members of the public.

"One adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and the other two sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs.

"All three patients were found to be in a serious condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them‚" he said.

Once treated‚ the trio was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting and the number of gunmen are not known‚ however the Saps was on scene and will be investigating."



Source: TMG Digital.

