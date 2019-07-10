Social development workers block off Pretoria CBD over parking dispute

Workers at the national department of social development offices caused chaos at the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday over a parking dispute.

On Tuesday the workers were denied access to the parking building, with the landlord complaining about non-payment for three months.Today the workers parked their cars in front of the building from 7am, blocking Bosman and Pretorius streets, causing traffic jam in the city centre.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Maston Phiri said the workers decided to park their cars at in front of the building after failed talks between the employer and the parking landlord to resolve the three-month parking debt matter.

Phiri said the workers parking access cards were blocked on Tuesday when they arrived at the building, and that they were forced to pay R50 to R100 a person for the day.