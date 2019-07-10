It might not be illegal for a male police officer to restrain a female‚ says the chair of the Justice Project SA‚ Howard Dembovsky.

Dembovsky was responding to video footage taken at the Douglasdale police station‚ showing a woman held down by police officers.

The video sparked a debated on social media with social media users calling the protocol of drunk driving enforcement and prosecution into question.

According to a SABC news report‚ Dembovsky said there's more to the video than just male traffic officers holding down a female.

“In the video we see a woman who is purporting to be a nurse‚ who is not even wearing surgical gloves‚ trying to take a blood sample from that woman. Can a male restrain a female for the purpose of blood to be drawn from that person? It’s an interesting question of law and the answer to it is I actually don’t know‚" he said.

When approached by our sister publication TimesLIVE‚ City of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun threatened action against JMPD officers if they were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing.