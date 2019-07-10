South Africa

Police watchdog to probe DJ's "suicide by hanging" in cop van

By Penwell Dlamini - 10 July 2019 - 11:48
IPID is probing the death of a Alexandra DJ who allegedly died by suicide in police custody
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed that it is investigating the case where an Alexandra DJ died after being taken by police for alcohol blood test.

Jabu Fritz, 26, was involved in an accident in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning while driving his friend’s BMW 5 series. According to Fritz’ friend, Sifelane Phiri, the DJ was taken by police after they suspected he was intoxicated.

About an hour later, police returned to the motel where Phiri was to inform him that Fritz had committed suicide in a van, using his shoelaces.

Ipid acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed to the Sowetan that the matter was being investigated.

"Ipid confirms that it is investigating an incident of a male person who died in police custody in Bramley policing area. The postmortem is to be conducted tomorrow to determine the cause of death. It is a new incident which warrants further investigation to establish the exact cirmstances,” said Seisa.

Fritz’ family and friends have raised questions about the police version of what happened, arguing that it was impossible for a person to hang themselves inside a police van.

