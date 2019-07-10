South Africa

Mr D Food driver in court after customer was 'raped'

By Khanyisa Tyelela - 10 July 2019 - 22:00
A Mr D Food driver in Cape Town was due to appear in court on July 10 2019 charged with raping a customer.
A Mr D Food driver in Cape Town was due to appear in court on July 10 2019 charged with raping a customer.
Image: Mr D

A food delivery driver was due to appear in a Cape Town court on Wednesday after being charged with raping a customer.

The 43-year-old Mr D Food driver allegedly attacked the Wynberg woman after she let him into her home, locked the security gate and went to fetch money.

After allegedly raping the 26-year-old on Friday afternoon, he kicked down the security gate and fled, said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

Uber Eats SA launches pick-up service with 400 restaurants

Uber Eats recently announced the launch of a “pick-up” service for users in South Africa.
Business
1 month ago

Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair said the company suspended the driver as soon as it heard about the alleged incident.

“A thorough internal investigation was conducted that led to the immediate termination of the driver’s contract, and the driver being handed over to the South African Police Service,” he said.

“We would like to assure our customers that we have zero tolerance for any criminal activity and their safety remains our priority.”

Earlier this year, a Mr D Food driver in KwaZulu-Natal was fired after being caught on a security camera masturbating while making a delivery to a female customer.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X