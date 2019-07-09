Hydroponic dagga lab flourished in old church hall until visit by the Hawks

Keen-eyed Hawks have bust a lucrative hydroponic dagga laboratory operated from a church in the Western Cape.

Cpt Philani Nkwalase revealed on Tuesday that the specialist crime-fighting unit's narcotics enforcement bureau had swooped on the operation in Picketberg on Monday.

Nkwalase said the Hawks found dagga plants worth an estimated R700,000 on the premises and nabbed two suspects, aged 30 and 54.

"An intelligence-driven investigation led the Hawks to the premises which were identified as an alleged cultivating facility within an old church hall in Bo-Berg, Piketberg," said Nkwalase.

He said the suspects would appear in the magistrate's court in Piketberg on Wednesday.