Case of lawyer assaulted in "racial attack" finally goes to court

The assault case of the National Arts Council (NAC) chairperson Hartley Ngoato will finally be heard on Thursday at Brits magistrate's court.

Ngoato, a prominent lawyer, was severely assaulted and verbally abused in August last year in what witnesses described as a racially motivated incident.

The attack happened at the Schoemansville Oewer Klub Resort on the shores of the Hartbeespoort Dam. Ngoato sustained severe head bruises, cuts to his face, leg and hands were bruised and swollen.

Another dam user, Tiaan Eberson, faces a charge of assault even though Ngoato was allegedly assaulted by more people.

Thembelani Mpakati, who was with Ngoato when the incident happened, said the altercation started when Ngoato was reversing his bakkie to hook his boat on.