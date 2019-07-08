Red Ants get permit back, with conditions

The notorious eviction services company Red Ants has been given permission to operate by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) under strict conditions.

Last week, Psira announced that the Red Ants licence was suspended following complaints about the companies conduct.In a statement released by Psira over the weekend, Red Ants lodged an appeal following their suspension.

The appeal will be adjudicated by the Psira appeals committee appointed by Police Minister Bheki Cele. Psira said it received an application by the Red Ant in terms of Section 26(3) of the PSIR Act 56 of 2001, to operate whilst suspended pending the finalisation of the appeal lodged.

“The authority has granted the Red Ant Security, Relocation and Eviction Services (Pty) Ltd a conditional permission to trade whilst suspended,” Psira said.The conditional permission means, unless exceptional circumstances exist Red Ants may render any other service except demolitions and eviction services pending the finalisation of the appeal process.