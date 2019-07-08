Health system fails man after ARV theft

When a fellow roommate in Mayfair, Johannesburg, stole one of his bags last month, Eric Tshabalala's life turned for the worst.

The bag contained his ARV treatment for the month. Tshabalala, 50, went to a local police station to make an affidavit about the incident.

On June 4, he then went to the Mayfair clinic where he collects his medication with the affidavit to explain to the nurses what had happened.

"When I told the nurse that my medication was stolen, she did not believe me. She said I had sold it. I explained to her that I had been at that clinic since 2011 and had no reason to sell my medication."

Instead of giving him medication, the nurse simply wrote a transfer letter, allowing Tshabalala to go to another clinic for treatment, he said.

In the letter, seen by Sowetan, the nurse wrote Tshabalala's CD4 count and said he had enough medication to last him until July 29.

"I tried to explain to her that I never asked to be transferred, I just wanted medication but she did not want to hear anything from me," Tshabalala said.