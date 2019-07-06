South Africa

Six young paddlers rescued after being blown out to sea in Durban

By Suthentira Govender - 06 July 2019 - 15:57
Image: mihtiander/ 123rf

Six young paddlers ran into trouble off the Durban coast after strong winds blew their kayaks out to sea on Friday.

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team who were conducting a routine training session were dispatched to assist the six youngsters.

NSRI Durban station commander Andre Fletcher said the six paddlers‚ on three double kayaks‚ ran into trouble off-shore near Vetch’s Beach.

"The sea rescue craft caught up with them. Towlines were set up to tow them to shore.

"The six‚ aged between 18 and 19‚ were reunited with their families."

