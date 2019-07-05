Teens build plane flying from Cape to Cairo

Keamogetswe Seemela was always fascinated by aeroplanes, but she never dreamt of flying in one that she helped build from scratch.

Seemela, 15, a grade 10 pupil at Hoërskool Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp on the West Rand, was one of the 20 South African teenagers who knew nothing about aviation, but managed to assemble an aeroplane just from reading an engineering manual.

Most of these teenagers had never been in a plane before, but they built a perfect one that is currently flying to Cairo from Cape Town.

"My job was to build the wings, centre fuselage, the horizontal and vertical stabilisers. We were given one day to study the manual, however, the engineers were very supportive," she said.

Seemela knew about the project when the U-Dream Global team came to their school and told them to send short videos explaining why they should be chosen for the project.