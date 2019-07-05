Plettenberg Bay turmoil: 71 arrested, N2 remains closed

Police have arrested 71 people for various crimes after violent protests and a spate of looting in the coastal town of Plettenberg Bay.

Spokesperson Sgt Chris Spies said they were arrested for charges including public violence, house and business robbery, malicious damage to property and being in possession of stolen property.

They will appear in court soon.

Spies said the situation in the area remains tense, but additional law-enforcement resources have been sent to the area.

Community members took to the streets this week to voice their grievances over service delivery in parts of the town.

The youth & sport development office was ransacked and set alight. A Usave grocery store and businesses in the town's industrial area were also looted. Damage and losses were estimated by the municipality on Thursday to run into millions.

Bitou municipality spokesperson Manfred Van Rooyen said on Friday morning that the N2 highway between Shell Ultra City and Kwanokuthula remained closed.

The town was also left reeling after a fatal bus crash in the early hours of Friday.