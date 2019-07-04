Robert Marawa launches own channel on YouTube

Popular sport presenter Robert Marawa has launched his own online channel just over a month after he was fired by pay channel SuperSport.

Marawa last night went on social media to announce the launch of marawa.tv, which will air on YouTube.

“You asked for it … Now it is here … At your command!!! marawa.tv,” posted Marawa on Twitter.

When his channel was first aired on Thursday, it had attracted more than 1,500 subscribers. The station kicked off with an interview with Senegalese retired footballer El Hadji Diouf.

On May 16, Marawa told the public on social media that he was told less than two hours before the start of his show, Thursday Night Live with Marawa, through an SMS not to show up for work.