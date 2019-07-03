No threat to prestigious Durban July, says horse racing operator

Gold Circle Racing and Gaming has denied reports that the prestigious Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), scheduled for Saturday, is under threat from possible strike action.

In a statement released this week, the racing authority said: "The Vodacom Durban July race meeting ... is not under threat as erroneously reported on some national news services."

It has predicted that 50,000 patrons will descend on Greyville racecourse for the event.

Gold Circle said as the licensed operator of horse racing in the province, it, not Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, ran the VDJ. The latter is facing possible industrial action.

"The threatened strike action is against Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, who are currently undergoing a restructuring of their business that affects their employees.

"It is all systems go for Saturday. Greyville is decked out in its finest and the weather is set to be fair – a predicted 2°C – for the 50,000 people who are expected on course," said Gold Circle.