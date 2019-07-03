South Africa

Gautrain worker caught driving while on cellphone hauled to disciplinary action

By ERNEST MABUZA - 03 July 2019 - 18:42
Gautrain has taken action against a bus driver shown using a cellphone while driving on Tuesday afternoon.
Gautrain has taken action against a bus driver shown using a cellphone while driving on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: Stock image

Gautrain operator Bombela said on Wednesday it would be taking disciplinary steps against a bus driver who was shown on social media using his cellphone while driving.

The incident was captured on Tuesday afternoon by a Twitter user.

Following the incident, Gautrain management thanked the passenger for taking the time to bring this matter to its attention and apologised - saying it should not have happened.

“Driving whilst using a cell phone is not only in contravention of our company rules but also that of the National Road Traffic Act. We will be taking the necessary internal disciplinary steps and we will ensure that due process is followed in this regard,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.

She said the driver would not be driving during the disciplinary period.

Union threatens to step up wage strike against Gautrain

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has threatened to intensify its wage strike against Gautrain.
News
10 months ago

Uber‚ Taxify protesters intimidating drivers at Gautrain stations

Striking Uber and Taxify organisers on Tuesday sent groups of drivers to popular pick-up spots‚ including Gautrain's Park Station and Sandton‚ to ...
News
1 year ago

Sorry for stranding you‚ but we must feed our families - Driver

Striking bus drivers camped outside the Putco depot in Dobsonville.
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X