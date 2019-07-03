Fund will help reduce shortfall of houses for poor and working class

A fund has been launched to accelerate the delivery of serviced stands for the poor and working class to build their own homes close to schools, public transport and workplaces.

The focus is on "urban edge" land.

The SA Housing and Infrastructure Fund (Sahif) was engineered by property experts in partnership with the department of human settlements, water and sanitation.

Property specialist Kameel Keshav said the fund already owns land worth R1.7bn. The money comes from donors and shareholders.

Keshav said that the land already set aside for the fund is in five provinces: Gauteng (60%), the Western Cape (25%), Mpumalanga (12%), the Free State (2%) and Limpopo (1%).

"The provinces that have bigger fractions have more demand, and we are only mentioning land that we have already acquired.