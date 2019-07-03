Family in mourning after teacher murdered over courtesy car

Mkhumbuzeni Isaac Mbongwa was stabbed multiple times and left to die at his Ekuvukeni home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday - and his devastated family is struggling to come to terms with what happened.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, are in police custody for the murder of the "humble" school teacher, having taken officers to the murder scene in the aftermath of the incident.

Mbongwa's family said they were heartbroken. Just hours before his murder, Mbongwa visited his family home, and sat with his mother for several hours. Neither knew this was the last conversation they would ever have.