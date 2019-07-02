Eskom finally receives payment confirmation from Zimbabwe
Power utility Eskom has confirmed receiving payment for electricity services from the cash-strapped Zimbabwe.
The state-owned utility's announcement comes after Zimbabwe’s minister of energy and power development Fortune Chasi on Tuesday morning posted proof of a R139m (about $10m) payment to Eskom on Twitter. The nonpayment of electricity services resulted in Eskom cutting power for long hours in SA's neighbouring country.
"Eskom confirms that the payment made by Zimbabwe is reflecting in its account today," said Eskom in a media statement released on Tuesday afternoon.
"Discussions will continue with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) to find a mutually beneficial solution to the outstanding debt.
"Eskom is a commercial operation and will be guided by the contracts we have in place with Zesa," concluded the statement.
Last week Eskom's outgoing chief executive Phakamani Hadebe accused Zimbabwe of failing to pay the power provide its outstanding debt.
“Eskom would like to state that no funds have reflected on its accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt as at 28 June at 15h00. This is in response to the announcement made in Zimbabwe and queries that Eskom is receiving regarding this issue.
“Once Eskom has received the funds, we will then enter into further discussions with Zesa [Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority],” the statement read.
In a tweet posted earlier on Tuesday morning, Chasi said: “Lies have short legs. This is what I lied about. I am sorry:”
Sowetan's sister publication The Sunday Times had previously reported that Zimbabwe owes about $80m to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.