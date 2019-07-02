Eskom finally receives payment confirmation from Zimbabwe

Power utility Eskom has confirmed receiving payment for electricity services from the cash-strapped Zimbabwe.

The state-owned utility's announcement comes after Zimbabwe’s minister of energy and power development Fortune Chasi on Tuesday morning posted proof of a R139m (about $10m) payment to Eskom on Twitter. The nonpayment of electricity services resulted in Eskom cutting power for long hours in SA's neighbouring country.

"Eskom confirms that the payment made by Zimbabwe is reflecting in its account today," said Eskom in a media statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

"Discussions will continue with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) to find a mutually beneficial solution to the outstanding debt.

"Eskom is a commercial operation and will be guided by the contracts we have in place with Zesa," concluded the statement.