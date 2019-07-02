Doctor tackles disease of selfishness by only charging patients what they can afford

Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros’s unconventional take on medicine has taken South Africa by storm. The 58-year-old doctor has opened up a practice in the sleepy town of Bloemfontein where patients only pay what they can afford.

“I don’t know where the influence for this idea came. I believe it must be an idea from God,” he said.

His patients are thoroughly examined and provided with basic medicine which they do not pay for.

De Valdoleiros, who only started studying medicine in his 40s at the University of the Free State, said the main idea of the practice is that everyone deserves to have access to quality medical care despite their financial circumstances.

Because of his age, he said he had to study a BSc first to prove that he would be able to continue into medicine and finally graduated as a qualified general practitioner in 2011.

“The main idea is to change people’s lives. But this is not just for poor people; I have had advocates come to see me and also people who can only pay R10,” he said.