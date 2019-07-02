Church man unapologetic over Ace Magashule ATM link
Former South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ secretary-general Buyisile Ngqulwana is not ready to apologise for linking ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to the formation of the African Transformation Move
ment (ATM).
Magashule has instructed his lawyers to force Ngqulwana to apologise by tomorrow.
Ngqulwana is said to have deposed an affidavit stating that Magashule advised ATM leaders to change its name from ATC to ATM.
Magashule wants Ngqulwana to apologise, failing which he will take him to court.
"For what?" asked Ngqulwana when asked whether he will meet tomorrow's deadline to apologise. He told Sowetan that he had seen the letter doing rounds on social media but that he had not formally received it.
"I saw the letter on social media, it was not addressed to me, so that is why I'm saying to you I didn't receive the letter. I'm still waiting for it.
"If people are serving you with papers, it's supposed to be delivered by the sheriff and I didn't [receive it]," said Ngqulwana.
The ATM has also slapped him with a R22m lawsuit for claiming that the party was the brainchild of Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma.
Magashule, through his lawyers, said the allegations by Ngqulwana have rendered him untrustworthy in the ANC.
It goes on to say that the allegations have caused "great distress" to Magashule and have "sown seeds of mistrust and suspicion" in him from within his political party.
"Furthermore, your false and defamatory allegation has painted our client as treacherous and disloyal to the general public, and to members of his own party," the letter, dated June 26, reads.
"Our client vehemently denies the allegations contained in your affidavit as they are wholly false, baseless, mischievous and not supported by any evidence whatsoever."
The ANC has tasked former president Kgalema Motlhanthe and party veteran Frene Ginwala with investigating whether Magashule or any other party member was complicit in the formation of the ATM.
Ngqulwana said the matter was still under investigation and that he was not willing to discuss it as it is set to be finalised soon. He also claimed that his life was threatened and had been kidnapped
"There were hitmen who were sent to kill me and I was kidnapped. I'm in a hiding place now at the moment. My life is at risk," he said.