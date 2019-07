A 13-year-old boy has died after he fell from a train in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the scene near the Merafe train station after 2pm on Sunday.

The boy sustained a head injury and was found at the bottom of an embankment, next to a stream.

Herbst said rescue workers set up a rope and basket system to retrieve his body.

The train tracks in both directions were shut down.