South Africa

Three firearms recovered as police intercept taxi violence suspects

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 29 June 2019 - 12:17
Police say the suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Police say the suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Image: 123rf/Lucian Coman

Nine men, whom police suspect of being behind taxi violence, were arrested in Lyttleton, Pretoria, on Friday.

The suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, police said.

Police arrived at the location close to the Centurion taxi rank after receiving a tipoff about armed men inside a Nissan minibus.

As  they stopped the minibus, one of the suspects allegedly jumped out and ran away. Police gave chase and apprehended the man and, upon searching the vehicle, found two more firearms.

Court lifts KZN transport MEC's operating ban on local taxi association

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has lifted a ban imposed by KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on the Klipriver Taxi ...
News
1 week ago

The suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of dangerous weapons. Further investigation is being conducted to establish whether  the suspects are linked to other crimes.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo,  'Operation O Kae Molao' managed to also net more than 120 suspects in various Tshwane areas, including Yeoville, Brooklyn, Pretoria Moot, Akasia and Bronkhorstspruit, for crimes ranging from murder, fraud, possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, robbery, illegal immigration, drinking in public, possession of stolen property, and drinking and driving.

The arrested suspects will appear at various magistrate's courts in due course.

New transport MEC reopens taxi routes in Soweto

Soweto rival taxi associations, whose routes and ranks were closed after violence erupted, will resume operations on Tuesday
News
2 weeks ago

Taxi hitman filled cops with fear

The two police officers who rearrested a dangerous criminal four months after he escaped from the clutches of justice spent sleepless nights fearing ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X