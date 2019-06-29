Three firearms recovered as police intercept taxi violence suspects
Nine men, whom police suspect of being behind taxi violence, were arrested in Lyttleton, Pretoria, on Friday.
The suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, police said.
Police arrived at the location close to the Centurion taxi rank after receiving a tipoff about armed men inside a Nissan minibus.
As they stopped the minibus, one of the suspects allegedly jumped out and ran away. Police gave chase and apprehended the man and, upon searching the vehicle, found two more firearms.
The suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of dangerous weapons. Further investigation is being conducted to establish whether the suspects are linked to other crimes.
According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, 'Operation O Kae Molao' managed to also net more than 120 suspects in various Tshwane areas, including Yeoville, Brooklyn, Pretoria Moot, Akasia and Bronkhorstspruit, for crimes ranging from murder, fraud, possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, robbery, illegal immigration, drinking in public, possession of stolen property, and drinking and driving.
The arrested suspects will appear at various magistrate's courts in due course.