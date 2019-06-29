Three firearms recovered as police intercept taxi violence suspects

Nine men, whom police suspect of being behind taxi violence, were arrested in Lyttleton, Pretoria, on Friday.

The suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, police said.

Police arrived at the location close to the Centurion taxi rank after receiving a tipoff about armed men inside a Nissan minibus.

As they stopped the minibus, one of the suspects allegedly jumped out and ran away. Police gave chase and apprehended the man and, upon searching the vehicle, found two more firearms.