Numsa wins ConCourt appeal against dismissal of Dunlop Tyres workers

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has won its appeal in the Constitutional Court against the unfair dismissal of 65 workers at Dunlop Tyres in KwaZulu-Natal almost seven years ago.

Judgment was handed down on Friday.

The workers were dismissed after a month-long strike by 200 workers at Dunlop which started in August 2012 and was plagued by violence. The workers were taken through a disciplinary process and dismissed on the basis of alleged misconduct, violence and intimidation.

But Numsa challenged the fairness of the dismissals on the basis that 65 workers who had not been individually identified as part of the strike, were dismissed because of “derivative misconduct”.