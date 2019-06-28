South Africa

Former murder convict arrested after trying to extort R300,000

By Nico Gous - 28 June 2019 - 08:01
A 40-year-old suspect from Soshanguve was arrested on Thursday in Bronkhorstspruit for impersonating a Hawks official to extort money from a former mayor.
A 40-year-old suspect from Soshanguve was arrested on Thursday in Bronkhorstspruit for impersonating a Hawks official to extort money from a former mayor.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks arrested a former murder and robbery convict for pretending to be a Hawks official and trying to extort R300,000 from a former mayor.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement on Friday that the 40-year-old suspect from Soshanguve was arrested on Thursday in Bronkhorstspruit “retaining the same modus operandi of destroying a case docket against the victim”.

Bogus Hawks official arrested for soliciting bribes from suspects

A 40-year-old man will appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of extortion and impersonating a police official.
News
1 month ago

“The suspect clad in a Hawks T-shirt and parading as a captain was found with a number of blank arrest warrants, search warrants, the Pretoria regional court date stamp and a fake correspondence letter with a Hawks logo. 

“Seemingly the victim’s search-and-arrest warrants were also ready for execution by the suspect.”

The suspect will appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court on Friday.

Drugs worth more than R3m found on Intercape bus, three arrested

Three people were arrested after drugs with an estimated value of R3.4m were found on a bus in Upington, Northern Cape, the Hawks said.
News
1 day ago

Five Joburg metro cops in court after 'taking' R11,000 bribe

The Hawks on Monday morning arrested five Johannesburg metro police officers for corruption.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X