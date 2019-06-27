Police warn of suspected robbery syndicate in Mbombela CBD

Police in Nelspruit believe there is a syndicate targeting people carrying large sums of money in Mbombela CBD.

This comes after a couple were robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash after they had withdrawn the money from the bank on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage has captured the couple being robbed by men driving around in a white Audi. The woman is seen in a footage throwing her handbag to the ground while her man is forced to surrender the backpack believed to be carrying the money estimated in hundreds of thousands of rand.

The spokesperson for the Nelspruit police, Capt Zandile Gqawa, said: “Yes we have a number of cases from that side of town. We believe there’s a group of people targeting people who are going to deposit or withdraw cash.

"We are following on a number of cases and we call for the victims to come forward and report the robberies at the police station.

Gqawa said they cannot confirm or deny if the suspects are working with an employee at the bank.

The couple refused to comment on their ordeal.