Kasi girl Lebohang Lebogo first drone pilot to deliver blood

Lebohang Lebogo will be the first drone pilot for the South African National Blood Service (SANBS), delivering emergency blood to remote rural areas in the country whenever the need arises.

The 29-year-old from Kagiso, west of Johanneburg, will be manning the TRON Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which is a highly specialised aircraft that will be used to transport blood from blood banks to hospitals in areas that are not so easily reachable.

"I've always wanted to be a pilot but my parents could not afford to take me to aviation school. So my mom told me about an opportunity to work as a temp at the blood bank," she said.

Lebogo, who is the daughter of a nurse and a mineworker, said she started at the SANBS in 2008 as a donor attendant while she was still a teenager.

"I would watch on the donors and get them juice after their donations," she said.

Lebogo said after years at the SANBS she realised the importance of citizens donating blood to save lives.