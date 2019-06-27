South Africa

Jiba, Mrwebi can continue practising as advocates, rules ConCourt

By Zoe Mahopo - 27 June 2019 - 11:31
Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are still allowed to practice as advocates.
Axed deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi can continue practising as advocates.

On Thursday the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) lost its appeal to have the pair struck from the roll of advocates.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had earlier ruled in favour of Jiba and Mrwebi, overturning a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that had ordered they be struck from the roll of advocates.

The ConCourt dismissed the matter on the basis that the GCB failed to establish that the matter falls within its jurisdiction.  The court also noted that the GCB's cause of action was based on section 7 of the Admission Act and had nothing to do with the protection of a right.

