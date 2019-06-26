WATCH | Armed men rob bank client of R25,000 after withdrawal

"He said that after he was done at the bank, he went back to his company - unaware that he was being followed by the unknown suspects in a silver VW Polo," said police spokesperson Const Justice Ramaube.

While he waited for the gate to be opened, the suspects pointed a gun at him, broke the driver's window and demanded the money.

"They searched his car, found the money, took it and drove off. The victim cannot identify either of the suspects," said Ramaube.

The incident was caught on camera.

In the video footage, a bakkie can be seen driving to the company premises, closely followed by a silver VW. Two armed men immediately jump out of the VW. One approaches the driver's window while the second opens the passenger door and searches the bakkie. The driver gets out of the vehicle after the duo takes off with a small package.