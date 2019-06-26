South Africa

Senior NPA prosecutor in court for planning to murder his wife

By Orrin Singh - 26 June 2019 - 13:05
Kombisa Mbakaza, a senior NPA official accused of conspiracy to murder to his wife.
Kombisa Mbakaza, a senior NPA official accused of conspiracy to murder to his wife.
Image: Mohau Mofokeng.

A senior Durban National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official has been arrested for conspiring to murder his wife.

The NPA confirmed to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that its deputy director for public prosecutions in the provincial sexual offences and community affairs unit‚ Kombisa Mbakaza‚ has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Mbakaza was granted R2‚000 bail after he appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Details that Mbakaza allegedly conspired to murder his wife‚ a regional court magistrate in the Eastern Cape‚ were revealed after a hitman informed police of the alleged plot.

Mbakaza is responsible for the Thuthuzela Centres which deal with victims of abuse and sexual violence.

He is expected back in court on August 28.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

SA needs closure on state capture's corrupt officials

The nation is eagerly awaiting to see the suspects prosecuted and those convicted facing the full might of the law.
Opinion
1 month ago

Shock revelations from the NPA inquiry so far

Testimonies on Nomgcobo Jiba's fitness to hold offce have dominated the inquiry.
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Armed robbers get away with R25,000
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X