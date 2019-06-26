Retrenchments hit Parmalat

Parmalat has joined a growing list of private sector companies embarking on restructuring that could leave hundreds of its workers in the distribution section of the company jobless.

The company announced a process to change it's distribution model first in January and its implementation began in the middle of May.

According to the company, the new model involved partially outsourcing components of its logistics distribution network to an external provider.

Distribution services in Polokwane, Nelspruit, Bloemfontein, Upington and George have already been outsourced to an external service provider, while those in Centurion, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London outsourced to the provider will return to Parmalat.

"To minimise business risk, Parmalat SA has opted to, for now, return all the distribution services from distribution centre's back to Parmalat, and to continue with the outsourcing of the rest of its distribution network in accordance with the new operating model that has already been implemented," the company said.