Mother flays 'lenient' prison term

The mother of a 24-year-old man who was decapitated and had his limbs severed by his friend is disappointed with the 15-year jail term that his killer received.

Molly Ngema sobbed outside the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday after Siphamandla Gamede, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of her son Nathi Ngema.

He was sentenced to a further two years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice after he severed Nathi's limbs and threw them in a dust bin.

Gamede also burned the deceased's body in a bid to get rid of the evidence at a flat they shared in Roodepoort.

Gamede killed Nathi after alleging that his friend attacked him with a knife in January.

"The sentence is an insult to us. My son was an angel and he had a bright future ahead of him," Ngema said.

"He had never been in a fight before the one that led to his murder. Even today, we still don't know why he [Gamede] killed Nathi."