Mayors and managers could pay out of their pocket if they waste taxpayers money

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has warned that senior public officials who fail their municipalities will have to pay out of their pockets for wasteful expenditure.

He said that no bonuses should be paid to officials in municipalities which received a disclaimer or an adverse opinion from the auditor-general.

The no-bonus principle will also apply to officials of municipalities where there have been no tangible improvements.

Mayors and municipal managers found to have wasted taxpayers' money by failing to apply due diligence could pay from their own pockets.

Hlomuka's warning comes after the release of the latest audit results for the 2017-2018 financial year which have revealed that six KZN municipalities had adverse findings and one a disclaimer from the auditor-general.

But 34 municipalities received unqualified audits, including one with a clean audit.