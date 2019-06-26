Denel workers shortchanged

Thousands of workers at municipalities and a state-owned entity are facing gloomy days ahead after their salaries were either not paid or partially honoured.

Yesterday, employees at the financially embattled state-owned arms manufacturer Denel were told they would only receive 85% of their June salaries.

This is according to the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), which represents dozens of affected employees at Denel.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela told Sowetan yesterday that even though there were meetings between employees and management they were all surprised by this month's "short payments".

"Moreover, management only advised workers [about the nonpayment of full salaries] after hours [on Monday] and did not bother to inform the union," Sabela said.

However, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced in parliament yesterday that a lender has come to the assistance of Denel and full salaries will now be paid.