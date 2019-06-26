ConCourt to rule Jiba and Mrwebi's future as advocates

The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on an appeal by the General Council of the Bar (GCB) against the judgment on former senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to be advocates.

In 2015, the GCB instituted an application in the high court against Jiba and Mrwebi, in which it sought an order to strike them off the roll of advocates. The council relied on complaints relating to their conduct as senior officials of the NPA.

In September 2016, the high court in Pretoria removed the names of Jiba and Mrwebi -then the head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit - from the roll.

However, Jiba and Mrwebi successfully appealed the high court decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last year. In its judgment, the SCA upheld Jiba's appeal and ruled that her name should not be struck from the roll of advocates.