Wounded security guard drives cash-in-transit vehicle to safety after a spray of bullets

Despite being shot in a hail of bullets, a cash-in-transit security guard drove to a local police station in Krugersdorp and prevented the money from being taken by the robbers.

According to national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe no cash was taken and no firearms were lost.

“We commend the bravery of the security that risked his life and [drove] with a gunshot wound to get help,” said Mathe.

Mathe said the incident happened at Luipaardsvlei Road while the SBV vehicle was travelling to a customer in Lenasia.

Mathe said about eight occupants from three vehicles armed with assault rifles, fired several shots in the direction of the armoured security vehicle.

“The cash vehicle was hit on both doors, sides and windows all tires were flattened but the driver continued to the Krugersdorp police station,” Mathe said.

She said the driver sustained a bullet wound in his right ankle with one other crew member sustained bullets wounds in his left hand and arm.