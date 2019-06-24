Science aims to help tradition during initiation season

The Mpumalanga government is splitting the number of targeted initiates in half to minimise deaths.

At least one initiate has died since the beginning of the initiation season in the province.

The department of health said it aims to have more than 60,000 men circumcised to curb the spread of HIV.

"We are targeting a total of 66,853 men to undergo the cut this year. Initiation schools have enrolled their initiates and some are undergoing medical male circumcision.

"We expect 50% initiates from both medical and traditional circumcision," said health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule.

The World Health Organisation said there is evidence that male circumcision reduces the risk of HIV infection in men by approximately 60%.

Mpumalanga had over 30 deaths in 2013 from traditional male circumcision known as ingoma. The deaths prompted the departments of health and cooperative governance and traditional affairs to establish a forum, comprising medical doctors and traditional leaders.